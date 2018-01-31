A boiler and facility expansion has been announced for a Power Engineering course at the College of New Caledonia in Quesnel.

Provincial Government funding is coming soon.

CNC President Henry Reiser says it will be a fairly major expansion that is expected to be completed by September of 2019.

He went over the plans during his annual address at Quesnel City Council last night…

“We originally planned to build a third class power plant but we’re going to build a fourth class power plant and then we’re going to either seek additional funding from the province to upgrade it to a third, or we’ll raise the money ourselves.”

For now the Power Engineering course has been suspended for a year in Quesnel because the size of the current boiler is not appropriate, but Reiser says it is being offered in Prince George and six seats are being set aside for Quesnel students for 2018.

Plans for a new healthcare assistant program, basically a care aid program, were also announced last night.

That would be for 16 students.

A funding application is now in and the school hopes to offer that program in September.