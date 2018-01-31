Charges have now been laid in connection with a hit and run incident in Williams Lake this week.

42-year old Douglas Darcy Evenson is facing seven counts in total, including Break and Enter, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Stop at the Scene of an Accident and Resisting Arrest.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the intersection of Pinchbeck Street and 7th Avenue just after 6-30 on Monday night.

Police ay a Ford station wagon had struck a GMC pickup truck and then fled the scene.

The collision left the pickup inoperable.

The station wagon was then located at a nearby residence.

Police say further investigation revealed that it had been stolen and that the home had been broken into prior to the vehicle being taken.

Evenson according to court documents has a lengthy criminal history with numerous charges of robbery and possession of stolen property across BC.