One of two people charged in connection with a drone shooting incident in the South Cariboo has pled guilty.

35-year old Richard Mowat pled guilty to a count of Mischief while charges of Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm, Possession of a Prohibited Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm were stayed.

Mowat was sentenced to time already served and 12 months probation.

A second suspect, 41-year old Ingrid Melendez, is still facing charges.

She is scheduled to be in court on February 8th for a Preliminary Inquiry.

All of these charges were the result of how they allegedly reacted to the drone shooting.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to a residence in the 700 block of Grosset Road in Bridge Lake in August of 2016.

Police say a resident claimed that he shot down a remote controlled drone because it was equipped with a camera and he believed that it was being used to look in his windows.

RCMP say the drone’s owner, having witnessed what just happened, then drove to the property and crashed through a locked gate before narrowly missing the property owner with his vehicle.

Police say the homeowner then discharged his firearm in the general direction of the vehicle causing it to leave.

The man who shot the drone was not charged in connection with this incident.