On January 30th, Clinton RCMP received a complaint out of the 70 Mile House area of an overnight theft of a pickup truck, dump trailer and ATV.

The truck was remotely disabled and tracked by OnStar, who provided the vehicle location to responding RCMP.

The truck was located undamaged on 83 mile road, but the ATV was missing. !00 Mile House RCMP assisted and the ATV was located abandoned on a nearby property.

After collecting evidence, the items were returned to the owner. If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Clinton RCMP at 250 459-2221 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).