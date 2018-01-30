The Quesnel Lions Housing Society can now see the finish line on it’s 6.4 million dollar seniors’ housing project.

Society President Mitch Vik says they are either on schedule or perhaps even a little ahead of being on track for a completion date of December of this year.

He says if you were to drive by it today, at the corner of Reid Street and McNaughton Avenue, you would see a lot going on with lots of building materials and lots of equipment on site…

“I believe they are starting the second floor. You’re going to see this building rise to four storeys and it’s going to be a real modern building. i believe we’re claiming that it’s going to be the most energy efficient building in Quesnel, once it’s finished. So this is going to be a real state-of-the-art apartment building.”

It will be called “Silver Manor”, named after a longtime volunteer….

“Ron Silver was a Lion for decades. He was a dedicated service person in the community, he did countless hours of volunteering and not only with the Lions but lots of other groups as well. And frankly he was one of the core members of the Lions that spearheaded this project in the first place.”

Silver passed away in 2017.

The building will consist of 30 units once complete.

Vik says it has been a real adventure and they did have some challenges along the way, mostly over parking.

He says there was broad support in the community from day one, which he says is evidenced in the brick sales.

Vik says they’ve sold hundreds of bricks for 50 dollars and up.