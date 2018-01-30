Micheline Villeneuve, head of the Air Canada Foundation , Annika Elkins , Christian Sill, Carey Price, Angela Price, Jayden Fuller-Bouwman, Savhannah Skene-Hartley, and Lisa Teolis, volunteer, Air Canada Photo credit : Brian Losito

For the fourth consecutive year, four Cariboo students had the experience of a lifetime to meet a famous Cariboo NHL goaltender.

Last week the lucky students were sent to Montreal courtesy of “Shooting for the Stars”, an event organized by Breakfast Club of Canada and the Air Canada Foundation to meet Carey Price.

Williams Lake sixth Grader Jayden-Fuller Bouwman was one of them and talks about how he spent his time with the netminder.

“I scored goals on him. I did a bit of photo shoots with him. I got interviewed there. It was really cool”.

Jayden also talked about what it was like to meet Carey.

“It was very exciting that I got to meet him and I’d like to have other kids have that experience also”.

During their stay the students from Anahim Lake, Quesnel and Williams Lake were also treated to a game in the Bell Centre between Montreal and Colorado.

“Shooting for the Stars is a project that is dear to our hearts,” said Angela and Carey Price.

“We are grateful to the Breakfast Club and the Air Canada Foundation for their invaluable support over the past four years.”

(With files from Breakfast Club of Canada and the Air Canada Foundation)