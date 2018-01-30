The Cariboo was treated last night to something not seen in the winter..thunder and lightning.

It’s attributed to a cold front that swept through the southern part of the Province as Cindy Yu Meteorologist for Environment explains

“That weather system had some Tropical components to it. It brought this warmer air mass behind the cold front yesterday over the Cariboo Country. What we saw was that the upper trough moved in with some cooler air mass aloft and that squeezed a couple of lightning strikes out of it”.

Yu says we don’t see lightning strikes as often in the winter months as temperatures are usually cold but yesterday’s warm air mixing with the cold air made the conditions right for lightning.

Another weather system is expected to move in thursday with flurries beginning in the evening and temperatures dipping into the minuses.