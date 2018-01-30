A male has been arrested following a hit and run in Williams Lake.

Last night just after 6:30 RCMP were called to a hit and run at the intersection of Pinchbeck Street and 7th Avenue.

A ford station wagon had struck a gmc pickup truck rendering the truck inoperable then fled from the accident scene.

“A timely response by the General Duty members located the Ford station wagon near Barnard Street and 4th Avenue,” said Cst. Andrew Waters in a media release.

“While police attempted to arrest of the driver the vehicle reversed into the police vehicle with the intent of escaping. Further investigation revealed the Ford station wagon was stolen from a nearby residence and that the home had been broken into prior to the vehicle being stolen.”

A 42-year-old man from out of town was arrested and remains in police custody.

RCMP are recommending charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and fail to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed these events to contact them at 250-392-6211 or to call Crime Stoppers.