RCMP in 100 Mile House say there is an upswing in telephone and email fraud in the area over the past few weeks. The RCMP remind the public not to give out personal information over the phone or agree to forward any money. Money sent out is very unlikely to ever be recovered. Multiple scams are active in the area, including one involving Canada Revenue.

The Canada Revenue Agency says “ taxpayers should be vigilant when they receive, either by telephone, mail, text message or email, a fraudulent communication that claims to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) requesting personal information such as a social insurance number, credit card number, bank account number, or passport number.”

Information on current scams can be found at the Canadian anti-fraud center at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca