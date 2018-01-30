Quesnel School Trustee Tony Goulet is the new President of the Northern Interior Branch of the BC School Trustee Association.

He won by acclamation at their Annual General Meeting in Prince George over the weekend.

Goulet says he will now advocate on behalf of all districts in the north…

“Our geographical needs are different from districts that are growing down in the Lower Mainland or down south with larger populations and it’s all centered there, but we can’t be forgotten up here in the north and that was my message that we need to advocate strongly for the north.”

Goulet says our issues are just different…

“Definitely issues are really different and we have some resolutions going to the BC Association at the Annual General Meeting coming up in March, especially for the north on such things as capital, child poverty, transportation and the rural funding formula.”

Goulet has been a School Trustee on Quesnel’s Board of Education since 2004 and also spent several years as Board Chair.