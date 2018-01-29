A photo of the Elephant Hill Fire in a August 16 Community Bulletin. -BC Wildfire Service PHOTO

It has now been determined that the massive Elephant Hill wildfire was human caused.

That determination, from RCMP and BC Wildfire Service investigators, was released today.

It comes more than 7 months since the wildfire started in the Ashcroft area back on July 6th.

At it’s peak it grew to more than 192 thousand hectares in size and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

RCMP investigators are seeking the public’s help in the investigation and a dedicated tip line has been activated.

The number is 1-855-685-8788.