The BC Cancer Agency’s digital mammography coach has rolled into the south Cariboo.

It’s set up outside of the 100 Mile District Hospital providing breast screenings now through friday.

We asked John Lowrie Operations Manager for the Mammography Program what age group should be taking advantage of this service

“Our focus is on women who are aged 50 to 74 because that’s the age group where they are most at risk. Approximately eighty percent of all new breast cancers each year diagnosed are in the age category of 50 and over”.

Lowrie says women should have a screening mammogram every two years, the only exception being if an individual has a first degree relative, like a sister or a mother, who has already been diagnosed with breast cancer it’s suggested they should have one every year.

“The process takes about 5 minutes. The images taken are immediately transferred to the hospital via cellular network Lowrie says, so they can be in front of a radiologist the same day if not, usually the next day and they’re diagnosed and then the necessary paperwork is sent out to the patient and also to the patients doctor.”

The digital mammography coach is available now through friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Women can book an appointment by calling 1-800-663-92-03