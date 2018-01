(STORY BY KYLE BALZER)

CARIBOO-PRINCE GEORGE M-P TODD DOHERTY IS RECOVERING AFTER SEVERAL OPERATIONS AND PROCEDURES AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF NORTHERN B-C.

THE CONSERVATIVE M-P WAS ADMITTED INTO U-H-N-B-C ON JANUARY 20TH AFTER EXPERIENCING PROBLEMS WITH HIS GALL-BLADDER, FORCING EMERGENCY SURGERY TO REMOVE THE ORGAN.

IN A POST ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE, DOHERTY SAYS HE STOPPED BREATHING DURING THE PROCESS, BUT DOCTORS WERE ABLE TO STABLIZE HIM.

IN THE FOLLOWING 48 HOURS, HE EXPLAINS HIS LUNGS WERE INFECTED AND FILLED WITH PNEUMONIA, CALLING THE EXPERIENCE AN ‘EYE-OPENER.’

DOHERTY SAYS HE’S GRATEFUL FOR THE DOCTORS, NURSES, AS WELL AS THE PUBLIC, WHO’VE HELPED HIM DURING THE SURGERY.

IT’S UNCLEAR AT THIS TIME HOW LONG HE’LL REMAIN IN HOSPITAL.