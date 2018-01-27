A blanket of snow greeted residents in Williams Lake Saturday morning.

Senior forecaster with Environment Canada, Matt Loney says that the radar is showing quite a bit of snow that’s pushing up into the central Interior and that we should see around 5 cm accumulate for the Williams Lake area.

He says there will be a bit of a break before another system rolls in on Sunday.

“There’s another system, actually more interesting system in terms of the power it’s packing and it’s origins-well to the southwest off of Hawaii. So quite a bit of moisture making its way into southern and central British Columbia. We should see snow picking up early in the morning and we’re looking at 5-10 centimeters.”

Loney says with the system there will be the potential risk of freezing rain and that conditions will likely worsen further south.

“The mountain passes especially are going to be quite messy if you go further south towards the coastal areas, ” he says.

“Quite an active next 24, 36, even 48 hours coming up.”

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements and snowfall warnings.

If you plan on traveling be sure to check DriveBC for the latest road conditions.