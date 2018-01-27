From its humble beginnings as a concept between the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Board and the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre the Family Fest is now in its 13th year.

“I don’t exactly know what activities each group is going to bring, they always bring something different,” says Literacy Outreach coordinator Kirsten Stark of the Fest that several groups and organizations help organize.

“We usually have puppet shows, we often have activities that might involve finger puppets or some other kind of craft or creating. So lots of different things.”

Averaging about 450 visitors, the 13th Annual Family Fest takes place Sunday from 10 am until 2 pm in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“First of all it’s free which is a great thing for families,” says Stark. “We also have snacks and drinks available so we take care of everything you could need.”

This marks the second year the province is extending Family Literacy Day from one day to an entire week with events being held in communities across the province.

“Children who engage in play-based learning develop important literacy and social skills, setting them up for success,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education in a release.

“Family Literacy Week is a fantastic opportunity to engage children in community activities, meet new friends and have fun, while also developing literacy skills that drive success in school and life.”

(With Files from Pat Matthews)