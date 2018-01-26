The War Amps begins its 2018 key tag mailing to British Columbia households this week with the theme “Still Much to Do” as they celebrate their 100th anniversary this year.

Public awareness officer Jamie Lunn says they have been providing the free loss key return services since 1976.

“When you do receive your free War Amps key tags and attach it to your keys, it acts as a safeguard so if you ever lose them the person who finds them can drop them into any Canada Post mailbox or they can call the 1-800 number on the back of the key tag and then those keys can be returned to you for free.”

Lunn says when people find value in that service they often choose to donate to War Amps which helps critically fund all of their programs as they do not receive any government grants.

The War Amps that started through Word War I amputee veterans turns 100 this year.

“It actually started after the first world war when war amputee veterans returned back home and there wasn’t a lot of support here for them. So they started War Amps to help each other integrate back into society and they were able to continue that support to second world war amputee veterans, and then also change their focus after some time to child and civilian amputees,” she explains.

“That’s what the organization continues to do today. We are able to provide funding for artificial limbs and we also provide emotional support as well.”