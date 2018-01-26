Junior musher Lee Verge sets off with her team and her mail on the first leg of the Mail Run trail in 2012. -Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run Facebook Page PHOTO

Quesnel is going to the dog’s this weekend.

Mushers from as far away as Germany and obscure as Arizona will be taking part in the 26th Annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run.

Carrie Onanski is a volunteer and goes over some of the events that are planned for today and tomorrow.

“Today (friday) at 9am they do the swearing in of the mushers and all of the mushers are handed their mail bag. From there they do the first leg of the mail run and that usually starts at 11am at Umiti Pit then they do their second leg on the 27th again at 11am at Troll Ski Resort then the last stage of the run goes sunday morning at 10 at Barkerville”.

Onanski says interest in being a part of the Annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run has been increasing every year.