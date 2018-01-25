The annual Reach a Reader Day, a fundraising event for Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners in Literacy was held Thursday morning at the 100 Mile house Tim Hortons.

April Roberts, MLA Donna Barnett and staff of the 100 Mile Free Press sold donated copies of the Free Press to the drive through patrons. CCPL coordinator Lory Rochon says “It went wonderfully, we had a great reception at Tim Hortons. The papers were gone very quickly.”

Literacy week wraps up with the 13th annual Family Fest in Williams Lake on January 28th in the Gibralter Room from 10-2.