Coach Dale Hladun has been working the 100 Mile House Wranglers hard this week, after last Saturdays 9-1 upset against the Revelstoke Grizzlies, getting ready for this weekend’s two games against the Chase Heat.

“We were easily frustrated,” says Wranglers coach Dale Hladun, regarding last weekends defeat after Fridays victory over the Grizzlies. “We’re not going to let this happen again.”

The Wranglers play the Heat in Chase Friday January 26th and return to home ice Saturday, with the puck dropping at 7 PM at the South Cariboo Recreation Center in 100 Mile House.