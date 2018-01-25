The warmer days many Cariboo residents have been enjoying will be coming to an end as colder temperatures are set to make a return.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says that it’s a really interesting weather pattern setting up.

“We’re going to have pineapple express setup on the south coast and across the southern interior, but at the same time, Arctic air is going to start to move into the central interior, the Cariboo and deepen. So these two air masses are colliding.”

Lundquist says with the clash Saturday into the Monday range could see heavy snow at times and even freezing rain.

“And then unfortunately after when the Arctic air gets deep enough, it will get cold again with overnight lows perhaps getting into the minus twenties by early to mid next week.”

With the temperatures forecast by Environment Canada, WorkSafeBC is alerting employers and workers to be prepared and have a plan in place to manage the risks associated with working outside in frigid temperatures.

From 2012 to 2017, 77 workers in B.C. were injured as a result of exposure to environmental cold. Injuries included frostbite and hypothermia, which can take hold of a worker gradually and if untreated, can lead to death.

One worker succumbed to cold-stress injuries in 2014 in the Okanagan.