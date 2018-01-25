Why are local governments supposed to manage crown land ?

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson raised that question on Tuesday night during a review of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan for the area.

He noted that the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development had both the knowledge and the horsepower to do the job.

Simpson also took issue with local governments having to pay for fuel management prescriptions and treatments.

Part of the plan calls for the hiring of a person to make sure that the recommendations in the plan are carried out.

As it stands the first funding request, due on February 23rd, is for 250 thousand dollars, $62,500 of which would have to come from the City.

Simpson says this plan also includes the Cariboo Regional District.

Council, in passing the wildfire protection plan, also passed a resolution to ask the Provincial Government to pay 100 percent of the fuel management prescription and treatments.