For the fourth consecutive year, four lucky youth from the Cariboo-Chilcotin were treated to an unforgettable experience in Montreal courtesy of Shooting for the Stars, an event organized by Breakfast Club of Canada and the Air Canada Foundation, and sponsored by Club Ambassadors Angela and Carey Price.

From January 20 to 24, Jayden Fuller-Bouwman from Williams Lake, Christian Sill and Annika Elkins from Anahim Lake, and Savhannah Skene-Hartley from Quesnel, were graciously hosted by the Sheraton Hotel Montreal, and visited the city with their chaperones, participating in a program of activities coordinated by the Breakfast Club and the Air Canada Foundation.

In addition to attending the Canadiens game against the Colorado Avalanche and enjoying the privilege of being seated in Air Canada’s private box where they were greeted by the Habs goaltender after the game, they also had the incredible opportunity of skating with Carey Price at the Bell Sports Complex. To top it all off, the youth had the honour of meeting Montreal mayor, Valérie Plante.

“Shooting for the Stars is a project that is dear to our hearts,” said Angela and Carey Price.

“We are grateful to the Breakfast Club and the Air Canada Foundation for their invaluable support over the past four years.”

(With files from Breakfast Club of Canada and the Air Canada Foundation)