Trustee for Zone 4, Christine Dyment attends her last board meeting for School District 27 on December 19, 2017.

Zone 4 of School District 27 will be without a trustee until the 2018 General School Election.

“With the timing, by the time the byelection was done there would be a very short time period left in the term and so the Board elected to leave the seat vacant until the general election this fall,” says Board Chair Tanya Guenther of Tuesday’s board meeting.

Christine Dyment who held the position of trustee for Zone 4 that covers 150 Mile, Big Lake, Horsefly, and Likely resigned effective January 9, 2018.

Guenther says that she cannot comment on the specifics of Dyment’s resignation.

“Trustees when they’re elected to the Board we’re elected from our zone or our electoral area, however, once on the Board we represent students and electors from all over the District,” she said when asked what the vacancy will mean for residents of Zone 4.

“Each trustee represents everyone from the District.”