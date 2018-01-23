Cariboo Chilcotin Partners in Literacy will be holding their annual reach a reader day on January 25th at the 100 Mile House Tim Hortons.

The event is a fundraiser for CCPL and promotes its cause of literacy in the South Cariboo and is part of family Literacy Week.

Members of CCPL and some 100 Mile House Free Press staff as well as MLA Donna Barnett are scheduled to help out with distribution of donated copies of the 100 Mile Free Press.

Family literacy week events conclude on Sunday January 28th with the 13th annual Family Fest, at the Gibraltar room in Williams lake from ten to two and will include storytelling. For more information visit the CCPL website at www.caribooliteracy.com or contact literacy outreach coordinator Lory Rochon at 250 395-0655.