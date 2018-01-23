A Williams Lake man, arrested in connection with a drug trafficking network in BC’s Peace region, has pled guilty to one count of Trafficking a Controlled Substance.

It happened as 27-year old Arin Charleyboy was scheduled to go to trial in Provincial Court in Dawson Creek.

He was will be back in court on March 27th to set a date for sentencing.

Charleyboy was arrested back in September of 2016 along with more than 30 other people as part of a massive investigation that targeted mid-level drug dealers.

RCMP seized a variety of different types of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, percocet, GHB and crystal meth.