A complaint of shots fired in Williams Lake has led to the arrest of two men.

On Saturday night, RCMP responded to multiple reports of gun shots on Broadway Avenue South.

As a result of the investigation police arrested two individuals, and detained five others from a residence in the area.

21-year-old Lane Don Cooper is charged with several offences, which includes carrying a weapon.

He remains in custody until his next court date on January 31st.

A 28-year old male is also facing a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon and will appear in court on March 7th.