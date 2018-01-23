Make it back to back wins for a Quesnel rink at the annual “Wheel n Spiel” over the weekend.

Lori Freeman skipped her team to a hard fought victory in the A final.

Carly Backer, Maryanne Morrison and Rhonda Christenson make up the rest of the winning rink.

They beat the Whitney Christy team in the Championship game.

It was tied after 4 and 6 ends before Freeman pulled away for an 8-5 victory.

Terry Shpak won the B event and the Kaye Lynn Thompson rink from Prince George captured the C title in this year’s 58th annual event.

A total of 20 rinks took part.