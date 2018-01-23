How to proceed with filling the vacancy of the position of Zone 4 Trustee will be discussed at tonight’s School District 27 meeting.

Chair of the Board of Education for School District 27 Cariboo-Chilcotin Tanya Guenthener explains what the two options are.

“According to the school act normally in an election year if a resignation is received after january first then the board has the option to leave that seat vacant until the next general election or the board can elect to proceed with the by-election”.

The position of Zone 4 Trustee was held by Christine Dyment.