The Williams Lake Fire Department was called out to a structure fire early this afternoon.

At 12:40 fire crews arrived at a mobile home at the Hillside Trailer Park on Dog Creek Road that had heavy flames and smoke coming out of it.

Deputy Chief for the Williams Lake Fire Department Rob Warnock explains how the fire started.

“ The homeowner was trying to heat up some pipes with a propane heater. He noticed a red glow under the trailer when he was doing it. He tried to put it out and we checked him out for smoke inhalation and possibly burns on his face but he’s fine at this time”.

The rear of the trailer received a lot of damage and Warnock recommends people not use propane heaters under a trailer if they have frozen pipes and to call a professional.