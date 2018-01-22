The owner of a property on Broadway Avenue South in Williams Lake that was identified as a derelict property in October 2015 is seeking for Council’s approval for an additional 12 month derelict building registration permit.

“In November of 2015 the property owner applied, and was approved, for a 2 year Derelict Building Registration (DBR) permit which was issued January of 2016,” explains Evan Dean, Bylaw Services in a report to Council.

“This original DBR permit will be expiring January of 2018 and the building owner has now requested, in accordance with the Good Neighbour Bylaw, council approval for an additional 12 month permit to extend the current DBR to January 2019.”

Dean notes that the City of Williams Lake Good Neighbour Bylaw allows for a 1 additional derelict building registration permit for a period of 12 months.

Although Fire Department staff advised the property owner in September 2014 that the underground fuel storage tanks had been out of service for a significant period of time and must be dealt with, Dean says that staff report no further correspondence on this matter and that to date there are no significant issues with the subject building from either the Building Inspector, the Fire Prevention Officer or the Bylaw Department.

“I had a discussion with the owner when he was here two years ago and he told me what he had planned for it, but nothing has been done.” said Mayor of Williams Lake Walt Cobb in an interview in December with MYCARIBOONOW adding that the property is an eyesore.

“If it becomes an unsafe premise then we can deal with it similar to what we did with the Slumber Lodge. We did force them to tear down the canopy; if you remember at the gas bar area there was a roof, well that became unsafe. It’s an unsightly premise but there’s not a lot we can do as a municipality until it becomes unsafe.”

A derelict building is defined by the Good Neighbour Bylaw as – a building or structure, which is without lawful resident or occupant or which is not being put to a lawful commercial, residential, or industrial use for a continuous period of sixty (60) days or which, may be unoccupied and unsecured; occupied and secured by boarding or other similar means; unoccupied and deemed a nuisance or hazardous building or structure or no longer hold a valid building permit.

Council will be considering the owner’s request on Tuesday.