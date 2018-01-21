A tractor-trailer unit turning onto Highway 97 destroyed a lamp standard and traffic light in 100 Mile House on January 20th.

The incident happened around 530 in the evening at the corner of 4th and Highway 97. The traffic light wound up in the curbside northbound lane, and the rig was blocking southbound.

Emergency crews responded and temporarily closed off the highway until a detour could be established on Taylor Way. There is no word on any injuries, and a temporary traffic light is now in place.