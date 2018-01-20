Premier John Horgan meets with Tong Xiaoling, Consul General of the People's Republic of China on December 15, 2017 to discuss bilateral relations between B.C and China. -Province of British Columbia PHOTO

Premier John Horgan left the province Saturday as part of a 10-day mission to strengthen ties with three of B.C’s largest trading partners.

“Certainly it’s almost obligatory for a leader of the government of British Columbia to visit our major trading partners,” said Horgan.

“China, Japan and Korea are significant drivers of economic activity here in British Columbia.”

Horgan’s first stop is scheduled for Sunday in Guangzhou, China.

He will be accompanied by Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology Bruce Ralston and Minister of State for Trade George Chow.

The trip will focus on opening up investment and trade opportunities in key sectors, including tourism, low-carbon and clean technology, forestry, energy, mining, innovation and tech, agrifoods, seafood, and arts and culture.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare will participate in the China portion to foster tourism opportunities in support of the 2018 Canada-China Year of Tourism.