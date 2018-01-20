Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. will be added to Canada’s Environmental Offenders Registry after pleading guilty in the Provincial Court of British Columbia to violations under the fisheries act.

The Federal Environment Ministry said in a media release Thursday that effluent without authorization was deposited into the Lowhee Creek, part of the Willow River system-an important fish-bearing watershed.

Routine inspections conducted by Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers also revealed that the company failed to complete sampling and submit reports on time.

“Canadians value a safe and clean environment,” stated the Ministry.

“Environment and Climate Change Canada’s enforcement officers work hard every day to make sure individuals and companies are respecting Canadian environmental laws.”

The fine the Ministry says will be paid to the Environmental Damages Fund.