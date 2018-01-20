The Williams Lake Fire Department is accepting applications for paid on-call firefighters.

“We’re looking anywhere from 6-8 firefighters this year,” says Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock.

“Men or women. They just have to be 19 years of age, physically fit meaning that your doctor has to be able to sign you off that you’re able to do the work that we do here.”

Applicants must also live within the Williams Lake Fire Protection District preferably Warnock says within 5-7 minutes of the Fire Hall located at 230 Hodgson Road.

“We’ve had people moving away for other jobs and things like that so we’re just down right now. We’ve taken 8 firefighters in before so if we get 8 good candidates this time we will probably take them all in,” he explains adding that the Department has 3 career firefighters and that they try to carry 40 paid on-call firefighters at one time.

An information session will be held at the Williams Lake Fire Hall on February 7at 7 pm, where selection criteria will be reviewed and application forms will be available.

Applications close on February 16 at 4:30 pm.

(Editor’s Note: Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock of the Williams Lake Fire Department talks about the time commitment required to be a paid-on-call firefighter in the audio file below)