According to mill staff, A fire at the Norbord plant in 100 Mile House on January 18th was contained in one area, and did not affect mill operations. 100 Mile Fire rescue responded to the blaze.

100 Mile House Fire Chief Roger Hollander says that when they arrived on scene, mill staff were already working to extinguish the fire. The fire department initiatiated fire control and suppression in conjunction with mill staff. 13 members of the department responded and there were no injuries.