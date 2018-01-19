With the with the provincial liberal party’s leadership election just weeks away, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett has put her support behind leadership candidate Andrew Wilkinson in his bid to be the next leader of the provincial Liberal party.

Wilkinson visited the local riding on Friday afternoon with several stops, including 100 Mile House.

The MLA says that Wilkinsons “understanding of all of British Columbia, and the ability to take the urban centers and the rural communities and bring them together, And I believe that Andrew has the understanding, the care and the charisma to bring that all together for all the people of British Columbia.”

The other candidates standing for party leader are Dianne Watts, Mike de Jong, Sam Sullivan, Todd Stone, and Michael Lee. The Liberal leadership election will be held on February third.