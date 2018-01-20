It is Hockey Day in Canada and a young man from Quesnel will be a part of it.

Myles Mattilla and his Kelowna Chiefs teammates were interviewed in December about the work they were doing for the mental health of youth and young adults.

They even wore special mental health jerseys for a few games this year.

They raised some money for the Kelowna Foundry, which is a one stop shop for youth to be able to go in and get the resources they need to deal with a mental health issue.

Last month’s interview will now be aired during today’s celebration.