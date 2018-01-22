The Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce has a new President.

Julia Dillabough is taking over from Michelle Daniels.

Here, Dillabough talks about their plans moving forward…

“We’re going to be going into our strategic planning at the beginning of February. We’re really going to be asking the business community what they would like to see, so it’s not just coming from the Board of Directors. We’d really likely the business community involved this year, so what i would like to see is more networking events, we’re really excited to be doing the trades show in the new arena.”

Dillabough says the trades show will take place on April 28th and 29th.

She says wildfire recovery is also a big topic moving forward.

In addition to a new President, Tracy Bond, who is part of the North Cariboo’s wildfire recovery team, is the new First Vice President on the Chamber.

She takes over from Dillabough.

Wendy Hepner is the new Second Vice President and Ryan Broughton remains on as Treasurer.

There are also a couple of new faces on the Board.

Lori Carifelle and Jillian Stockburger are both new Directors.