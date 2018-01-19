The world’s fastest log car built by Pioneer Log Homes of Williams Lake will be auctioned off today in Arizona.

Company founder Byran Reid Sr. says he’s hoping that it will sell for 6 or 7 figures in which the proceeds from will go to several veterans groups in the U.S and Canada.

“You know after all of this exposure for the soldiers, it really doesn’t matter. The exposure they get out here in front of all these people you really couldn’t buy it,” he says.

“We put 2 years into building this car and 2 years into taking it and raising awareness for soldiers and veterans all across North America. So that’s 4 years out of our lives for this cause. We’re excited.”

The body of the cedar rocket was fashioned from a single 240-year-old Western Red Cedar harvested near Bella Bella.

Reid says that Gerald Overton from Williams Lake who did all of the mechanical work on the car is with him as well as most of the veteran groups the proceeds from the sale of the car will be going to.

“Nobody has found one flaw in it yet. So that’s quite a feather in Gerald’s cap being from Williams Lake the mechanic that he is.”

“The response is overwhelming and the cause,” he adds.

“Everybody loves the cause. As you know part of the cause is the Royal Canadian Legion, we have the Boot Campaign out of Texas, we have Yellow Ribbon America out of Southern California, we have a general here who’s the highest-ranking soldier in the US military today; he’s a two-star general, he flew over 2,500 missions in Vietnam, and rescued over 5,000 that got wounded.”

The log car will be sold to the highest bidder when Barrett-Jackson Auction Company in Scottsdale opens bidding at 5:30 pm, about 4:30 Cariboo time.