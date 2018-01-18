Repair work on the 100 Mile House Martin Exeter Hall is continuing. The hall is used by many local groups for concerts, education and theater and its loss is greatly felt.

Mayor Mitch Campsall is optimistic the hall will reopen in time for the 18th annual Cowboy Concert in February.

The hall required extensive repairs to its heating system, which have been complicated by availability of equipment and trying to keep costs down. Mayor Campsall wishes to thank everyone for their patience while the repairs are carried out.

The district has also applied for grants to carry out required upgrades to the hall in the near future.