The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect at Cariboo Ski Source for Sports.

The theft of property according to a Crime Stoppers News Release occurred on January 5.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

Crimes Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestopppers.com.