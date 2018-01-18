The City of Quesnel has now entered into a contract with New Line Skateparks for construction of an updated skateboard park.

Kari Bolton, the Director of Corporate and Financial Services, provided Council with an update this week…

“This is the final conceptual drawings and then we’ll be moving to technical drawings and hope for construction this year. It definitely has to be constructed by October 31st, 2018 but we’re still waiting on confirmation of the exact dates of when it will be built.”

The total cost of the project is 300 thousand dollars.

Some of the new features include a starter bank with deck, a 3 stair and hubba ledge, a double roller bump and an 8 foot quarter pipe.