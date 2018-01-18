Approximately 133 people in the Cariboo will be receiving certificates of appreciation from the Province after having been nominated for the Above and Beyond Awards.

Spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development, Jeremy Uppenborn says that 1,630 nominations from across the province were received and that there was a large variety of nominations for groups and individuals.

Half of the nominations received were for the Thompson-Nicola area.

The Above and Beyond Awards were announced by the Province on October 14, 2017, by Premier John Horgan and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson.

“The work and sacrifice of hundreds upon hundreds of British Columbians from all walks of life in response to 2017’s wildfires and floods was a true demonstration of the strength and selflessness of the people of B.C., and these awards were a small way for the Province, and the people of the province to say thank you,” said Horgan.