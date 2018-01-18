Another successful season of Operation Red Nose was celebrated at the Rotary Club of Williams Lake regular luncheon on Wednesday with the proceeds from the program generated through the donation of riders being donated to four local groups.

“It’s a phenomenally exciting fundraiser to be involved in because you’re able to involve quite a few volunteers from the community and it’s very rewarding,” says chairperson for the leadership team of Camp Likely, Elmer Thiessen.

“Receiving this cheque from the Rotary Club today is extremely rewarding.”

Thiessen says because of the wildfires this past summer they had to cancel all of their camps.

“That has affected our routine income and it also affected staffing. So this is an encouragement to all of us because we have to get back into it for this year.”

Also receiving $3,000 each was the Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics, Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers, and the Blue Fin Swim Club.

Following the cheque presentation, Rotary past president Joanna Sanders acknowledged coordinator for Operation Red Nose, Dave Dickson for his 15 years of service and dedication in running the service.

The 2017 Operation Red Nose campaign in Williams Lake provided a total of 360 rides for 719 people.