They only played 35 games but the 100 Mile House Wranglers are already in Play-Off mode.

That according to Head Coach and GM Dale Hladun who runs down their upcoming schedule.

“This upcoming weekend we have a double header in Revelstoke then the following weekend we have a home and home series when Chase then the following weekend we have three games in three days so it’s a pretty exciting time of the year”.

With a tight race in their division we asked Hladun what the team needs to work on to work their way up the standings.

“If you look at the stats, we can score. But the thing about goal scorers and goal scoring teams a lot of time you err on the side of offense and your defense will suffer a bit so we need to buy into playing away from the puck”.

The Wranglers currently sit in third place six points behind Chase with two games in hand.