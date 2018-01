The Williams Lake RCMP is reminding motorists to slow down after a series of motor vehicle incidents were reported Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a loaded logging truck and a car in the 700 block of Dog Creek Rd.

Staff Sgt Del Byron says that a 6-year-old passenger was injured.

He also reports that a single vehicle rollover occurred on Highway 97 south and that BC Hydro is on the scene.

“Icy roads,” he says. “Motorists need to slow down!”