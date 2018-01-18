Several slash piles burning near 70 Mile House caused unnecessary concern Wednesday evening when the wind picked up and blew large amounts of smoke around the area and across the highway.

70 Mile Fire Chief Lee Lundy explains that “a controlled slash burn close to the highway blew smoke and embers across the highway. It did not get out of control, but many people thought it was a forest fire.”

70 Mile Volunteer fire directed traffic through the area for a short time, but Lundy confirms, “The highway was never shut down at any point, we just had to slow the traffic down through the smoke zone.”