The Williams Lake RCMP report that two men who are known to police have been charged following an assault at a local convenience store that sent one male to hospital with stab wounds.

26-year-old Williams Lake prolific offender Blake Johnny has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Johnny has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to next appear in court by video on January 24.

31-year-old Eliasha Norlander has been charged with robbery and was released on strict court conditions. Norlander’s next court appearance is also on January 24.

RCMP say they were called to a local convenience store on Mackenzie Ave on January 1 at 8:23 pm.

A man had left the store and was getting in his vehicle when he was approached by two males, one of which demanded the keys to the man’s vehicle. A struggle ensued between the victim and one of the suspects. During the altercation, the victim was injured with an edged weapon.

The victim ran back into the store followed by the suspect who took the victim’s vehicle keys from him. Both suspects went into the vehicle and rummaged inside, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to Cariboo Memorial Hospital and received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.