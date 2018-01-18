It won’t happen this year, but changes could be coming to Quesnel’s Volunteer Citizen of the Year program.

City Councillor Ron Paull, the Chair of that Committee, raised the possibility of adding a volunteer group of the year award at last night’s Council meeting.

He suggested that Council could decide a winner, an idea that was not all that popular.

Here is Councillor Scott Elliott’s take on it…

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable in being the judge on who is doing the best kind of a volunteer program group in the City. I would prefer it stay with the Volunteer Citizen of the Year committee and they handle it.”

Councillor Laurey Anne Roodenburg had another suggestion…

“Perhaps this is an opportunity for the community, whether it is on-line, through our website or something that they could chose something like that, because i would much rather see it come from the community than from a table of seven people.”

There was also some talk around the table about just having a big celebration for all of the volunteers every year, and not having a winner for any of the categories.

The issue will now go back to the Committee for further consideration.