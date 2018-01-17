The 100 Mile House Lions and South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund presented several cheques to local fire departments and organizations Wednesday afternoon.

On hand to receive the funds were representatives of the 70 Mile, Watch lake/North Green Lake, and Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Departments as well as Loaves and Fishes outreach.

In all, the fund donated over $12, 000 dollars to the various organizations. The fund was started after last summers wildfires by an event which brought Barkervilles Theater Royale troupe to 100 Mile House for a donation performance. The fund has been growing ever since.

Donations to the South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund can still be made at the 100 Mile House branch of the Williams Lake and District Credit union.